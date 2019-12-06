Western Ghats: Kodagu people want balanced approach on implementation of Kasturirangan report

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: While a debate is going on regarding the implementation of the Kasturirangan Committee report on conservation of the Western Ghats, the people of Kodagu are supporting a balanced approach to the report.

Many are of the opinion that the implementation of the report must not affect the livelihood of the already-hit people. “Detailed suggestions, opinions and objections on the Kasturirangan report were submitted to the state by the Coorg Wildlife Society. Our view is that any implementation must not cause hurdle to the livelihood of the people. The implementation of the report must not interfere with the coffee industry and restrictions must not be laid down --- on pulping of coffee or use of chemical fertilisers. While we oppose illegal cutting down of trees, no restrictions must be imposed on lawful cutting of trees for personal or commercial use. The agriculture zone of the district must not be affected,” said Tarun Cariappa, secretary of Coorg Wildlife Society.

BT Dinesh, one of the office-bearers of ‘Save Kodagu’ forum, said that any restriction must have a balanced approach. “There are many villagers who live in areas bordering forests and they cannot be evicted in an inhuman manner. However, there need to be some rules in place to ensure protection of nature, without affecting the livelihood of people,” he added.