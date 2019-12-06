Woman denied leave for voting, seeks cops’ help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbagodi police were surprised to receive an unusual complaint on Thursday. Kavya, an employee of Biocon Ltd, and a voter in KR Puram assembly constituency, came with a complaint that her reporting manager had refused to let her take leave and vote.”

We were surprised to receive such a complaint, but we are glad she did,” explained a police officer from Hebbagodi station. She said, “Though Biocon has the policy to allow voters to take a paid holiday to vote, my manager refused to give me leave. I have been a loyal voter and I wanted to vote at any cost. Hence, I decided to seek police’s help. They later convinced my manager to allow me to vote,” she said.

Police explained that her reporting manager Bharat Kumar had said that she hadn’t finished her project work and hence was not allowed to take leave. However, “We called up the manager and spoke to him and she was allowed to go and vote,” the police said.