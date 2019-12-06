Home States Karnataka

Women workers get labour dept’s attention

When the video was posted on the official Twitter account of TNIE, Labour Secretary P Manivannan directed the labour department to register them with the department and include them  in the ESI.

BENGALURU: Following a Tweet by TNIE about the ordeal of women labourers, who roll up incense sticks, the Labour

Department has come forward to include them in the ESI.
Krishnamma and Padmakshi, both labourers of Kurubarahalli in JC Nagar, work as incense stick rollers. They had shared their ordeal with TNIE, on Wednesday.

When they were asked whether they had cast their vote in the Mahalakshmi Layout by-polls, they had said that they had voted early in the morning and had returned to work. They further explained that they had come to work after casting vote, as they do not have any other source of income other than rolling incense sticks.

