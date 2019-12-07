Create separate ministry to protect sacred economy: Activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activists from different parts of the country on Friday urged the Union government to set up a separate ministry for protecting “sacred economy” which consists of the hand-making sector along with small sectors with less than forty percent automation. They also urged to ensure proportionate budgetary allocation of its development.



A delegation of activists consisting of noted theatre director Prasanna and Medha Patkar on Friday met Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi in New Delhi to discuss measures needed to be taken to protect the sacred economy.

Prasanna said they suggested the minister to constitute a committee consisting of officials from different central government departments, experts and activists to protect the sacred economy. “The minister assured us of looking into our suggestions and also discussing it with senior ministers,” he said.



They have urged the central government to respond to their demands within a month, failing which they will again intensify their agitation.