Education Minister Suresh Kumar holds talks with lecturers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Friday held a meeting with staffers and lecturers of various PU colleges to address their demands. On November 28, the lecturers had held a protest, threatening to boycott the evaluation process if their demands were not fulfilled.



According to a press note, Kumar said, “I will resolve all your issues and will take decisions to meet demands of the lecturers’ association. Do not boycott evaluation or resort to protests as that sends a negative message to students and society.”



Commenting on class strength, Kumar said as per the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) guidelines, the teacher student ratio should be 1:40.



“As for complaints of disparity in pay, I will instruct the principal secretary to look into the files and respond in 15 days,” the note added.



He said the Department of State Educational Research and Training under the Department of Public Instruction was also responsible for ensuring quality education in PU colleges.

Addressing pay scale, promotions and excess workload are their major demands.