Excess pepper import hits domestic market hard

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The import of pepper to India from April to August this year stands at a whopping 10,990 tonnes, even as pepper growers in Kodagu and across South India are bearing the brunt of this “excessive import.”



With surplus quantity of pepper being imported to the Indian market, the locally produced pepper has been awarded a pricing of mere Rs 320 per kg. “Pepper is no more a lucrative business. Pepper cultivation in India will not see a bright future unless the import of pepper is stopped,” opined Chidvilas, an estate owner. He said the labour charge is more than the earning from pepper cultivation.

“I pay Rs 320 labour charge to pick a kg of pepper. In this, 20% is wastage. Then I get Rs 320 per kilo for good quality pepper,” he said. He added that maintenance of the crop has also become tough as changing climatic conditions are making pepper severely prone to diseases.



“Through continuous fight, we had stopped illegal pepper import. The increasing import of pepper from Sri Lanka — with generation of fake invoice — is still affecting pepper growers,” said KK Vishwanath, core committee member, Codagu Planters’ Association.