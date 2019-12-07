Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Anxious about results, parties conduct their own exit poll

Congress worker Manjunath Gowda said that they have got judicious reports from confidants that their party has done well in all pockets, and in all communities.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (L), Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (C) and JDS supremo HD Devegowda

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (L), Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (C) and JDS supremo HD Devegowda (File photo| Agencies)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Anxious party leaders, who aren’t able to bear the suspense of bypoll results, and do not trust the exit polls, have gone a step ahead and conducted their own survey at the grassroots level.

While some leaders and party workers are now relaxing after weeks of intense campaigning, the others have been visiting their areas of stronghold, prominent villages, junctions, and lanes in both urban and rural pockets, to understand the pulse of the voters. They are calculating their chances of winning at various joints in Hunsur constituency.

Despite candidates and leaders claiming that they are confident about the poll results, they are also working out caste equations and trying to understand JDS’ performance in the strong Vokkaliga pockets.
Congress leaders claim that disgruntled JDS leader GT Devegowda’s supporters have voted for Congress.

Speculations are rife that JDS and Congress have reached an understanding to defeat Vishwanath — the BJP candidate. Most importantly, they want to see if the traditional votes have gone to Congress or not. Congressmen have also sought a detailed report from booths.

Congress worker Manjunath Gowda said that they have got judicious reports from confidants that their party has done well in all pockets, and in all communities.

BJP is also curious to find the share of votes they got from Dalit communities. Party leader Siddaraju said that they are relieved that JDS voters did not transfer their votes to Congress. “We were stressed after watching the exit polls. However, the feedback that we received now, implies that BJP has done well in a traditional JDS stronghold,” he said.

A similar exercise has been taken up by BJP and Sangh Parivar, to find out the voting pattern in Dalit colonies. “BJP had no presence in Dalit and tribal areas, yet they have managed to do well in those areas,” said Nagraj, a BJP functionary.

A similar exercise has been taken up by JDS candidate Somashekar and his supporter, who claimed to be dark horses as they have managed to get Vokkaliga votes. Ramesh, a political observer and a JDS loyalist, admitted that JDS would have easily won if G T Devegowda worked for the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manjunath Gowda congress Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp