Karnataka bypolls: CM Yediyurappa, senior leaders gather info to assess performance

Sources in the Congress said they see a good possibility of winning Ranebennur, Hunsur, Kagwad, Athani and hope to do well in Shivajinagar and KR Pet...

BENGALURU: A day after the crucial bypolls to 15 assembly segments, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders on Friday, got inputs from their leaders in the constituencies to assess party candidates’ performance.

High voter turnout and the exit polls have given around 10 seats to the party, but the party leaders will make their own assessment based on the ground reports from party cadres.

“To understand the voting pattern, reports are being collected from booths. That will give a clear indication if the party supporters came out and voted as expected,” said a BJP leader. As of now, party leaders are confident of winning around 10 to 11 seats and anything more will be considered as bonus,” he said.

While the BJP is confident of doing well in most constituencies in North Karnataka and Bengaluru, tacit understanding between the JDS and the Congress was a cause of concern in KR Pet and Hunsur.

“Since the JDS is keen to defeat Vishwanath in Hunsur, it may have backed the Congress candidate in the last minute. In KR Pet, Congress may have supported the JDS candidate. Party leaders will get a clear picture of they get details from booth-level leaders from all the constituencies,” the BJP leader said.

Even the senior Congress leaders were gathering information from party leaders in all assembly segments and election in-charges to get a realistic assessment of the situation. Though Congress leaders have rubbished exit polls that gave the party around four seats, party insiders said the party is confident of winning around four to five seats, and good chances in few other seats.

Sources in the Congress said they see a good possibility of winning Ranebennur, Hunsur, Kagwad, Athani and hope to do well in Shivajinagar and KR Pet.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal is said to have sought reports from the party’s central observers deputed in each of the 15 assembly segments. Senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were deputed in all the constituencies to coordinate with local leaders and sort out any differences among them.

