NTCA directs appointment of full-time vets for tiger reserves

Many tiger reserves had no vets and they had to depend on government vets.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed Karnataka and other tiger range states to appoint full-time veterinary doctors in tiger reserves (TR). This order comes in the wake of Bandipur tiger reserve facing crisis in the availability of vets when faced with conflicts and frequent cattle killings.

Presently, only Bandipur and Nagarhole have veterinary doctors. Vets here are not based in TRs and are frequently sent to other places. With wildlife areas facing emergencies and rising conflicts, the presence of a veterinary doctor is a statutory requirement, the NTCA says and adds that they were needed to deal with man-animal conflicts – tranquillising the animal and others.

According to Surendar Mehra, Deputy Inspector General of Forest, NTCA, the role of veterinary doctors is very important in the management of man-animal conflicts. Further, as per the existing guidelines and standard operating procedures, for tiger management, tiger deaths and the disposal of its carcasses in human-dominated landscapes, it is mandatory to have vets in the concerned team and committee.

In October, the regional office of NTCA had written to the ADGF and Member Secretary that there was difficulty in retaining vets in TRs. Further, many tiger reserves had no vets and they had to depend on government vets. For instance, the services of the veterinary doctor of Bandipur Tiger Reserve were withdrawn and his duties were placed in managing elephants for Dasara celebrations.

In his letter, NS Murali, Inspector General of Forest (IGF), NTCA regional office, said: “The state governments should post vets with fixed tenure and whose services are not withdrawn for any duty. Further, they should organise basic wildlife management training for vets from the Animal Husbandry Department. This should include tranquillisation technique, rescue, release and management of tigers in captivity. Such training should be periodically organised to equip them in the event of any emergency and absence of regular veterinary staffers.”

What is needed
 Wildlife experts in veterinary colleges
 More colleges for MSc/PhD in Wildlife Science
 More field experience for vets
 Separate wildlife departments in vet colleges
 Permanent wildlife vets in forest dept
 No mixing of livestock and wildlife vets

