A masjid in Koppal opens its doors to all

KOPPAL: With the aim of fostering amity in society, the Muslim brethren here, under the banner of Jammat-e-Islami Hind, have decided to allow non-Muslims into the masjid located on Railway Station Road here from Sunday so that they can view the daily prayers.



A programme titled ‘Message of Prophet Mohammed for All’ has also been organised on the occasion. According to the organisers, citizens of all faiths can visit and view the afternoon prayer (johar), evening prayer (asar) and other sermons between 8 am and 5 pm on Sunday. The programme is also aimed at allaying misconceptions about the community’s religious practices and ensuring peace and harmony in society, they said.



Jammat-e-Islami Hind Koppal unit president MA Shukhar said there were no restrictions on non-Muslims from visiting and viewing prayers at the masjid on any day. “The programme is being organised to raise awareness among people in this regard,” he said.



Sri Gurumahant Swami of Vijaymahantesh Mutt, Ilkal (Bagalkot district), will address the gathering and deliver a special lecture on communal harmony. Sri Gavisiddeshwara Swami of Sri Gavisiddeshwara Temple, Koppal, will inaugurate the programme.