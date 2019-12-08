Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Left-out netas seek reward for ‘sacrifice’

When the BJP picked disqualified MLAs as its candidates in the bypolls, some within the party rebelled and others even staged a walkout.

Karnataka bypoll

Voters show their inked fingers after casting vote in the Karnataka bypolls. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the dust of the bypolls settles down, a group of leaders within the BJP who “sacrificed” for the party, are now emerging from the shadows. After letting go of their constituencies to make way for disqualified MLAs, these leaders who were the saffron party’s candidates in 2018, are now hoping for recognition - all dangling on the promises made by CM BS Yediyurappa.

When the BJP picked disqualified MLAs as its candidates in the bypolls, some within the party rebelled and others even staged a walkout. Those who are still with the party are fuming silently, hoping that their sacrifice was worth something. “I was given a ticket last time, but I couldn’t succeed.

This time, Sudhakar was given a ticket because he supported our party to come to power. I abandoned my profession to work for the BJP. I expect the party to give me some position,” said Dr Manjunath, BJP’s 2018 assembly election candidate from Chikkaballapur. Many more hope to be appointed as senior party functionaries or get a political appointment in the government as parliamentary secretaries or chairman of boards and corporations.

Many of the former candidates, who first expressed disappointment, were cajoled and convinced by the CM, who played the emotional card. “I left the Congress to join the BJP. When Congress refused to give me an opportunity, the BJP held my hand and gave me a ticket last time. I was indebted to BJP. Had Anand Singh not resigned, I would have waited for the next three years. Yediyurappa requested me to let go of the seat. With his assurance that this sacrifice will not be forgotten, I agreed. I am very confident that I will be the party’s candidate next time,” said HR Gaviyappa, the party’s candidate for Vijayanagara in 2018. Despite making way for Singh to be candidate, Gaviyappa did not campaign for him this poll season.

Some like Raju Kage jumped ship to Congress, while others like Sharath Bachegowda chose to fight as an independent, but many former candidates — who neither want to quit the party nor have an alternate political career plan — are haunted by the fear of outsiders pushing them out.

“Yediyurappa said it was because of these rebels he became CM and asked if I do not want him to continue in the post. I had to accept it. Disqualified MLAs have now joined our party and we honour them, but they should honour us too,” said Dr Manjunath.

