Karnataka govt to build 5-star hotels in tourist towns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tourism Department has decided to construct star hotels at various places, including Belur, Hampi and Vijayapura, from the next year. This apart, the Golden Chariot train will be restarted for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the IRCTC.



This was disclosed by Tourism Minister C T Ravi on Saturday on the occasion of his completing 100 days as minister in the BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet.



The minister said the government has also proposed including Belur-Halebid, Badami- Aihole-Pattadakallu and Srirangapattana under the World Heritage List.



Ravi added that they were planning to start a service similar to the Big Bus Tours in London along these routes from the next year. The government will also set up four-star hotels at these places and the construction was also expected to start next year. Budget hotels will also be provided there, he said.



On the Karnataka Darshana for schoolchildren, which is only limited to SC and ST students, the minister said the tour would be extended to all children. The government, which was framing a new tourism policy, was planning to go for public-private partnership (PPP) and develop tourist spots, the minister said.