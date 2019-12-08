Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to build 5-star hotels in tourist towns

The minister said the government has also proposed including Belur-Halebid, Badami-Aihole-Pattadakallu and Srirangapattana under the World Heritage List.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tourism Department has decided to construct star hotels at various places, including Belur, Hampi and Vijayapura, from the next year. This apart, the Golden Chariot train will be restarted for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the IRCTC.

This was disclosed by Tourism Minister C T Ravi on Saturday on the occasion of his completing 100 days as minister in the BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet.  

The minister said the government has also proposed including Belur-Halebid, Badami- Aihole-Pattadakallu and Srirangapattana under the World Heritage List.

Ravi added that they were planning to start a service similar to the Big Bus Tours in London along these routes from the next year. The government will also set up four-star hotels at these places and the construction was also expected to start next year. Budget hotels will also be provided there, he said.   

On the Karnataka Darshana for schoolchildren, which is only limited to SC and ST students, the minister said the tour would be extended to all children. The government, which was framing a new tourism policy, was planning to go for public-private partnership (PPP) and develop tourist spots, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp