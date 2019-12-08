MTB Nagaraj complains to CM against Bache Gowda

BENGALURU: Hoskote BJP candidate MTB Nagaraj has submitted a complaint to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa against BJP MP Bache Gowda. In his complaint, Nagaraj alleged that Bache Gowda did not come out to campaign, and supported his rebel son Sharath, who is contesting as an Independent.
On Saturday morning, Nagaraj met the CM, and reportedly complained about Bachegowda and other BJP leaders in Hosakote. It is also said that he has handed over an audio recording of Bache Gowda, in which he is conversing with local BJP leaders, urging them to support his son. The CM has assured him that action will be taken after bypoll results are out.
