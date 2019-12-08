Poor organisation, but BJP will win bypolls: SA Ramdas

MYSURU: Former minister SA Ramdas said that the BJP has made honest efforts and “sweated it out” to win the Hunsur assembly seat. He said that the party has suffered due to poor organisation, adding that many leaders, including Kodi Papanna, G T Devegowda and others, who joined the BJP in the 90s, have now left the party.
However, he said that BJP workers worked hard for party candidate A H Vishwanath. While saying that it is difficult to predict the results of the bypolls, Ramdas claimed that the BJP is confident it will do well in the bypolls, and will win more than ten seats.
He said the dream of the opposition parties of coming to power will not come true, as the BJP will get numbers to provide a stable government for the people of Karnataka.
Clarifying that he his not lobbying for a ministerial berth, Ramdas said that it is unfortunate caste politics have come to the centrestage in all political parties, saying that this is a bad trend that will only affect the state and its people.
