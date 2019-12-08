Home States Karnataka

Thank you, electoral bonds! Good year for JDS, rakes in moolah

Sharing its concerns over the increasing use of the ‘anonymous’ electoral bonds for donations, ADR has called for transparency.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a 422% jump in its income compared to the last fiscal year, the JDS has become the regional party with fifth highest income for 2018-19. The party, which had showed an income of Rs 8.20 crore last year, in its affidavit to the Election Commission of India, has submitted an income of Rs 42.89 crore this fiscal year.

An analysis of Income and Expenditure of National and Regional Political Parties for Fiscal Year 2018-19 by the Association for Democratic Reforms, listed JDS as one of the top five high-income regional parties, though its total income amounts to a minuscule 0.03% of total income of all three national and 22 regional parties that have submitted their statements to the ECI so far. Interestingly, the JDS received 82.18% of its income this year via the controversial electoral bonds.

The total declared income of three national parties and 22 regional parties for this fiscal year was Rs 1,163.17 crore. BJD registered the highest income of Rs 249.31 crore, forming 21.43 % of the total income of all parties that have submitted their expenditure statements to the ECI. At least 50.54 % (Rs 587.87 crore) of this total income came from donations through electoral bonds. Audit reports of the remaining five national parties, including BJP, Congress and 30 regional parties including DMK and NCP are unavailable on the ECI website, according to ADR’s report.

“Given the anonymity provided to donors by the scheme, it is seen that electoral bonds have emerged as the most common and popular channel of donations to national and regional parties for FY 2018-19. More than 50 % of the total income (Rs 587.87 crore) of the 25 political parties analysed for FY 2018-19 is received from donations through electoral bonds, which are anonymous. Electoral Bonds worth approximately Rs 2,540 crore were redeemed by parties in FY 2018-19, indicating that it is likely that the remaining Rs 1,952 crore worth electoral bonds were encashed by parties whose audit reports are not available on the ECI website,” the report noted.

