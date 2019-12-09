Before results, sarcasm runs strong in D K Shivakumar’s tone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader and former minister D K Shivakumar, who has been upset over the decision to move the medical college from his hometown Kanakapura to Chikkaballapur, said he would fight this decision made by the government. He said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was someone who reached where is today via political struggle, and that he would follow suit in bringing the medical college to his constituency.

Talking to the media, Shivakumar said, “I will not tell you what exactly I am going to do, but you’ll see what will happen.’’

Regarding the CM claiming he would win 13 seats in the bypolls, he sarcastically said, “Why leave the other two? He (Yediyurappa) should claim he will win 15 out of 15 seats. What wrong have the two elected representatives done? Why leave them out? Just like he left out MLAs Roshan Baig and Shankar, why should he leave out these two?”

When asked about his meeting with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in New Delhi, the Congress leader said he would talk about the details, along with producing documents, at an appropriate time.

About Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s challenge to clean up Ramanagaram, he said the city has given us leaders such as H D Deve Gowda, who went onto become Prime Minister; H D Kumaraswamy, who went onto to become chief minister; PGR Sindhia, who went onto become a leader. I also hail from here, and what none of us could do, he (Ashwath Narayan) has set out to do. I wish him well, he is new and has a lot of enthusiasm.’’