Citing Maharashtra example, Siddaramaiah rubbishes exit polls

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Belagavi on Sunday, rubbished the exit polls ahead of the bypoll results. Speaking to reporters, he said, “What happened with the exit polls in Maharashtra and Haryana elections? All these surveys are speculative.”

Reacting to the statements made by BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Eshwarappa that the Congress’ prospects will be over after the bypolls, he said that both these leaders are living in an imaginary world. “It is impossible for anyone to end the Congress. They keep talking about a ‘Congress mukt bharat’, but the BJP and the JDS are just afraid of me. I enjoy the fact that the BJP is afraid of me,” he said.

The government has failed to manage finances and accounts, due to which relief work has not happened in flood-hit districts, salaries of government employees are also not released on time, the former CM said.