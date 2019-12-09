Class 7 board exams: Child rights panel waits explanation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly two months have passed since the Karnataka State Commission for

Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) wrote to the Department of Public Instruction, seeking an ‘explanation’ for its decision to introduce board examinations for Class 7 students.

The commission said the examinations were being held against children’s right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009. The commission, which asserted its powers to perform the role of the Civil Court to conduct inquiries into cases of child rights violation and being the sole monitoring body for the effective implementation of their rights, had told the department that there shall be no Board/Public exam till completion of elementary education.

However, the decision if there can be a “regular examination” at the end of Class 5 and Class 8 or there can be any detention, shall be decided by the government, it had added.

This was as per the reading of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and the July 2018 amendment.

While board exams are held at notified examination centres, regular exams would be held in a child-friendly atmosphere, in their classrooms, the KSCPCR commission explained.

In a letter that was accepted by the department on October 11, they were asked to send a reply in seven days’ time. But to no avail. More than a month later, the department was slammed with a reminder by the KSCPCR, reflecting a laxed response by the latter.

The commissioner of Public Instruction department failed to respond despite several attempts.