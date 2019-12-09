Home States Karnataka

Confident BSY predicts 13 seats for BJP in Karnataka bypolls

The CM, who was in Sagar taluk for a wedding on Sunday, told reporters that the entire state is curious about the results.

Published: 09th December 2019

BSY, Yeddyurappa

CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is “confident of winning at least 13 seats in the by-election”,  has sought the cooperation of the Opposition for the development of the
state, even before the results have been announced. Yediyurappa also said that the candidates who win will “most probably” be given ministerial berths.

The CM, who was in Sagar taluk for a wedding on Sunday, told reporters that the entire state is curious about the results. “We are also excited about the results. I’m confident that BJP candidates will win in at least 13 seats by a huge margin. The Congress and JDS may win in one segment, respectively, and by chance,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that he will continue to be the CM for the next three-and-half years without any obstacles. “We will provide a stable government in the state, with a pro-people administration. Even before the results, I request Opposition leaders to cooperate with the government to steer the state on the path of development. I request their cooperation for the progress of people from all sections, including SC/STs. We are going to announce special schemes for these communities in the upcoming budget,” he said.

The CM also said he will visit the party high command in New Delhi after the results are announced.
When asked about allegations by Opposition leaders that the BJP was trying to launch another round of Operation Lotus, Yediyurappa said, “I don’t want to comment on those statements, I’ll wait for Monday’s results.”

