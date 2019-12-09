DKS warns CM of action in medical college issue

By ENS & Agencies

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Saturday threatened Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with “serious action” if his government indulges in vendetta politics, while demanding that the medical college that was to come up in Kanakapura is now being constructed in Chikkaballapur.



In a letter to the CM, Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura constituency, pointed out that the medical college was approved by the previous coalition government, and land had already been allotted for the same. He alleged that the BJP government decided to transfer the college to Chikkaballapur. “I request you to immediately order restoration of the allotment of medical college at Kanakapura and give a date for performing Bhoomi Puja. I may also bring to your notice that if your government’s sole intention is to play vendetta politics, I will be constrained to resort to serious action in my own way to get justice to the people of Kanakapura, for which, I hope, you will not give scope,” Shivakumar wrote.

He further wrote, “I was totally dismayed that such a decision was taken by a person like you who made a promise in public that you would never resort to vendetta politics. I would like to reiterate that I have no objection whatsoever for allotment of medical college to Chikkaballapur, but, my objection is to the cancellation of the medical college allotted to Kanakapura, that too when the establishment of it was at an advanced stage,” he added.

He also claimed that Yediyurappa had recently spoke about sanctioning a medical college to Kanakapura, and was enclosing a copy of the newspaper report in this connection with the letter. Yediyurappa had recently said his government’s plan was to have one medical college in each district, and the decision to sanction medical colleges to taluk centres (like Kanakapura) will be taken only after such colleges come up in all districts.