Karnataka bypoll: BJP opens account in Chikballapur as K Sudhakar wins with comfortable margin

CHIKBALLAPURA (KARNATAKA): Bharatiya Janata Party has opened its account in Chikballapur district through K Sudhakar who defeated his Congress contender M Anjinappa.

Sudhakar won with a huge margin of 34810 against Congress candidate M.Anjinappa who secured 49588 pushing Radhakrishna of Janata Dal (Secular) on the third position with 35,869.

From the first round of counting, K.Sudhakar was leading against Radhakrishna of JDS, later M.Anjinappa took lead against Radha Krishna.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sudhakar said, "It is the victory for the development of the constituency. The people of Chikballapur Assembly Segment have blessed me for the third time in a row and I assure them of working for the development of the constituency."

Sudhakar further stated that he will accept any portfolio given by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and assured of giving justice to all the people of the state.

"People of Chikballapur has given a befitting reply to the Congress and JDS leaders. Interestingly, the entire team of Congress and JDS campaigned against him and took up Chikballapur Assembly Segment as a challenge, but the people blessed him," he said.

The counting of votes polled in the December 5 polls, which saw a voter turnout of 67.91 per cent, began at 8 am in 11 centres.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.