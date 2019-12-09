Home States Karnataka

Karnataka children use household items to create contraptions at science fest

The competition, which is in its second edition, was also supported by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) among other organisations.

Published: 09th December 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students create science contraptions during Prayoga, a stem initiative for schoolchildren at Jain College in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/Shriram B N)

Students create science contraptions during Prayoga, a stem initiative for schoolchildren at Jain College in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/Shriram B N)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from various schools in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, and Mysuru districts applied scientific methods to create their own ‘contraptions’ at Prayoga’s Sci-Cascade, in the city, on Sunday. In the Class 5-7 category, BNM States School, Bengaluru won the first prize, while Excel Public School, Mysuru and Poorna Learning Center secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the class 8-10 category,  Excel Public School, Mysuru came first and second, while Hongirana School of Excellence won the third position. Vibgyor High School, Bannerghatta and Government Adarsha Vidyalaya, Nanjanagudu won prizes in the special category. Among the Independent participants (girls) Hongirana School of Excellence, Amatekoppa won a prize.

As many as 30 teams from private and public schools, who made it to the final round, displayed their contraption – a machine that does a simple task using a series of overly complicated steps. The students used basic household objects and had to use innovative ideas to make their models stand apart.

“Building a contraption is an extremely enjoyable and engaging process, involving a host of engineering and scientific principles. The process requires meticulous planning, conception and execution, keen attention to detail and also facilitates critical observations. It also inculcates teamwork and communication skills in participants,” opined organisers from Prayoga, a non-profit organisation on a mission to improve the quality of school-level education.

The competition, which is in its second edition, was also supported by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) among other organisations. Six workshops on contraption were held in the three districts and around 10,000 students participated.

While lauding the exercise as absorption of theory, which is “mere rote learning”, Former Chief Justice Venkatachalaiah said he hopes students come out with solutions that are socially relevant. Dr S N Omkar, Chief Research Scientists, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IISc, said it is a platform for students to learn to invent with limited resources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru contraceptions
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp