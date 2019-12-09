Karnataka children use household items to create contraptions at science fest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from various schools in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, and Mysuru districts applied scientific methods to create their own ‘contraptions’ at Prayoga’s Sci-Cascade, in the city, on Sunday. In the Class 5-7 category, BNM States School, Bengaluru won the first prize, while Excel Public School, Mysuru and Poorna Learning Center secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the class 8-10 category, Excel Public School, Mysuru came first and second, while Hongirana School of Excellence won the third position. Vibgyor High School, Bannerghatta and Government Adarsha Vidyalaya, Nanjanagudu won prizes in the special category. Among the Independent participants (girls) Hongirana School of Excellence, Amatekoppa won a prize.

As many as 30 teams from private and public schools, who made it to the final round, displayed their contraption – a machine that does a simple task using a series of overly complicated steps. The students used basic household objects and had to use innovative ideas to make their models stand apart.

“Building a contraption is an extremely enjoyable and engaging process, involving a host of engineering and scientific principles. The process requires meticulous planning, conception and execution, keen attention to detail and also facilitates critical observations. It also inculcates teamwork and communication skills in participants,” opined organisers from Prayoga, a non-profit organisation on a mission to improve the quality of school-level education.

The competition, which is in its second edition, was also supported by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) among other organisations. Six workshops on contraption were held in the three districts and around 10,000 students participated.

While lauding the exercise as absorption of theory, which is “mere rote learning”, Former Chief Justice Venkatachalaiah said he hopes students come out with solutions that are socially relevant. Dr S N Omkar, Chief Research Scientists, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IISc, said it is a platform for students to learn to invent with limited resources.