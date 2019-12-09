Miles to go: Steps lacking in upping women’s safety

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pratibha Srikanthamurthy, Nirbhaya, Disha, Raichur engineering girl ... the list goes on endlessly. However, very little has been done in Karnataka as far as women’s safety is concerned, say those struggling to make some difference in enhancing safety of women.

Karnataka has used just a meagre 7 per cent of the funds meant for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing safety of — and security for — women. “The non-usage of Nirbhaya Fund is a classic example indicating how the issue of women’s safety is kept on the back-burner in Karnataka,” says Pramila Nesargi, senior advocate and former chairperson, State Women and Child Rights Commission.

However, Radhika N, of Alternate Law Forum, says, “There is a fine print hidden away on the rules governing the Nirbhaya Fund. It is the clause stating that ‘the cost of schemes/projects of the state government will be shared in the ratio of 60:40’. No wonder utilisation is so poor.” “Whether it is the State or Centre, clauses such as this invariably mean red tape,” she adds.

Sheela B S, principal of a women’s college, says, “Crimes against women need to be addressed in several ways in a society which systematically devalues women. And those remedial measures should start at home.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said “zero FIR” is already implemented in the city. “I have given clear instructions that if they don’t register the case citing jurisdictions or any other reasons that will be a punishable offence,” he adds.

The low conviction rate, however, is another issue. K S Vimala, vice-president, Karnataka State Unit of All India Democratic Women’s Association, says, “Conviction rate in sexual assault cases are low across India. Even in the landmark Bhanwari Devi gangrape case in Rajasthan, all accused were acquitted.

There have been even POCSO cases where acquittals are happening. The attitude of society and administration in particular towards women has to change. Registration of complaints to investigation process have to be looked into.”

Legal experts say conviction rates have to go up and the judicial process needs to be expedited. Otherwise, it will become a matter of instant justice versus the rule of law,” says senior advocate B T Venkatesh, hinting at the “encounter” of the four Hyderabad gangrape-murder accused.

Also, Karnataka will also soon start self-defence training centres for women who volunteer, and also for girls in schools and colleges.

After the Hyderabad gangrape-murder case, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior police and Home Department officials. “Strategies to prevent such incidents, how to protect one from such incidents, and once case is booked how the investigation can be fast-tracked and the guilty be punished, were discussed,” he told TNIE.

“We have not only strengthened patrolling vehicles in the State, but have also strengthened various helplines. We have decided to extend Suraksha - a fully integrated personal safety app - to get an immediate response to any distress calls,” Bommai said, adding the night patrol vehicles will be increased to 500.

However, Rukmini, president, Garment Labour Union, says, “Here (in garment factories) there is a cluster of thousands of women who get abused daily, verbally and sexually on the pretext of targets not being met. Will helplines like Vanita Sahayavani and other apps come to the rescue of women in such situations?” she wondered.