Satish rejects exit polls, predicts big fight in Gokak

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi said that Congress candidate and his brother Lakhan Jarkiholi will the Gokak seat, as per the party’s survey of the constituency. While rubbishing exit polls, which indicated that the BJP will win most of the 15 constituencies that went to polls, Jarkiholi said that a straight fight between the BJP and Congress is on the cards in Gokak.

“There is no need for anybody in the Congress to panic, as the party is set to win in Gokak. As per the Congress’ survey, the party will not lose under any circumstance,’’ said Jarkiholi at a press meet in Belagavi.

Referring to the failed poll surveys in Maharashtra during the recent assembly elections, he said that surveys are not always accurate, and that the truth will come out on counting day, December 9.

Responding to questions that many of the party’s senior leaders did not campaign in North Karnataka, he said that the Congress managed to win 44 seats in the recent Maharashtra polls, despite no leaders campaigning there.