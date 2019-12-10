Home States Karnataka

AH 'Halli Hakki' Vishwanath’s wings clipped, and how

Inspite of Kumaraswamy’s appeal to minorities to vote for his party, they supported the Congress to stop the BJP from winning in Hunsur.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Victorious Congress candidate H P Manjunath greets party workers in Hunsur. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In the run-up to the bypoll to Hunsur assembly constituency, the BJP government pumped in funds for development, promised to carve out a new district and reached out to microscopic communities. But nothing worked for the saffron party.

The Congress won the constituency by a huge margin of 39,727 votes, shattering the dreams of BJP nominee AH Vishwanath, popularly called Halli Hakki. It was an impressive come back for the Congress within 20 months.

The Congress victory has also strengthened the leadership of Siddaramaiah in his home turf of Mysuru as his Ahinda card overrode the BJP’s social engineering crafted by Vishwanath and minister B Sriramulu and Lok Sabha member V Srinivasa Prasad, according to political pundits. Also, the BJP could not counter the propaganda launched by the Congress and JD(S) branding Vishwanath as a defector who engineered the collapse of the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Despite former Minister C P Yogeshwar and others reaching out to Vokkaligas and Sriramulu’s attempt to win over Nayaka community, the voters at large were not impressed.

The BJP suffered a major setback in run-up the bypolls as disgruntled JD(S) MLA G T Deve Gowda who had promised to support the party threw is weight behind Congress candidate H P Manjunath who ultimately polled 92,725 votes.

Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu also apparently managed to contain Sriramulu’s influence on the Nayaka community.

While former minister H C Mahadevappa, ex-MP R Dhruvanarayan and other Dalit leaders saw that Dalits rallied behind the Congress by playing up the Constitution Day row, Prasad’s magic did not find many takers. As the contest narrowed down from triangle to a straight one between the Congress and the BJP, many traditional JD(S) voters looked up to the grand old party adding to woes of the BJP which had hoped a three-way fight would help it.

The BJP’s poor organisational base and the failure to hold an organised campaign gave the Congress an edge to step up its campaign. Siddaramaiah who took the election as a matter prestige to prove his metal in his home district made it a point to campaign in villages dominated by Kurubas, Dalits and backward classes, thus turning the tables on the BJP.

Inspite of Kumaraswamy’s appeal to minorities to vote for his party, they supported the Congress to stop the BJP from winning in Hunsur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls AH Vishwanath jds BJP
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp