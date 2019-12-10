AH 'Halli Hakki' Vishwanath’s wings clipped, and how

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In the run-up to the bypoll to Hunsur assembly constituency, the BJP government pumped in funds for development, promised to carve out a new district and reached out to microscopic communities. But nothing worked for the saffron party.

The Congress won the constituency by a huge margin of 39,727 votes, shattering the dreams of BJP nominee AH Vishwanath, popularly called Halli Hakki. It was an impressive come back for the Congress within 20 months.

The Congress victory has also strengthened the leadership of Siddaramaiah in his home turf of Mysuru as his Ahinda card overrode the BJP’s social engineering crafted by Vishwanath and minister B Sriramulu and Lok Sabha member V Srinivasa Prasad, according to political pundits. Also, the BJP could not counter the propaganda launched by the Congress and JD(S) branding Vishwanath as a defector who engineered the collapse of the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Despite former Minister C P Yogeshwar and others reaching out to Vokkaligas and Sriramulu’s attempt to win over Nayaka community, the voters at large were not impressed.

The BJP suffered a major setback in run-up the bypolls as disgruntled JD(S) MLA G T Deve Gowda who had promised to support the party threw is weight behind Congress candidate H P Manjunath who ultimately polled 92,725 votes.

Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu also apparently managed to contain Sriramulu’s influence on the Nayaka community.

While former minister H C Mahadevappa, ex-MP R Dhruvanarayan and other Dalit leaders saw that Dalits rallied behind the Congress by playing up the Constitution Day row, Prasad’s magic did not find many takers. As the contest narrowed down from triangle to a straight one between the Congress and the BJP, many traditional JD(S) voters looked up to the grand old party adding to woes of the BJP which had hoped a three-way fight would help it.

The BJP’s poor organisational base and the failure to hold an organised campaign gave the Congress an edge to step up its campaign. Siddaramaiah who took the election as a matter prestige to prove his metal in his home district made it a point to campaign in villages dominated by Kurubas, Dalits and backward classes, thus turning the tables on the BJP.

Inspite of Kumaraswamy’s appeal to minorities to vote for his party, they supported the Congress to stop the BJP from winning in Hunsur.