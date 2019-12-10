Bettors end up worse, stare at loan-related loss instead of gains

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Call it the side effects of bypolls. For bettor or worse, a sizeable number of BJP party workers and supporters wanted to place their bets on sure-to-win BJP candidates. Though the candidates have won the bypolls, these hapless people actually stand to lose money...or their properties, valuables and livestock which they have shown as collateral security to raise loans ranging in lakhs to bet.

Thanks to the bookies not entertaining bets due totight vigilance following the Central Crime Bureau (CCB) raid on some of them involved in the Bangalore Turf Club betting scam, a day after the bypolls.

Plus, Sahukars (landlords) — who normally accept bets in villages — withdrawing from accepting more wagers on sure-to-win BJP candidates. The BJP-favouring bettors are now left holding their loan amounts from private financiers at interest rates ranging from 2.5 to 3 per cent. Some even sold their assets at discounted prices to avail the loans at high interest.

Instead of winning big bucks, they now need to repay loans -- with interest. Worse, if they fail to repay the loans, they stand to lose their properties, livestock and also valuables.

A BJP supporter who was looking forward to laying bets, Sri Srinidhi Rangaswamy, pointed out that most big bets on election results are placed after the polling day. But with the exit polls giving BJP a clear verdict, many bookies closed shop and did not accept bets knowing it would be a one-sided contest.

“Losing lakhs of rupees after the win is very frustrating. We don’t know whether to curse our luck or the exit polls or the raids on bookies, which has spoilt it for us,” said another BJP supporter Prahlad Rao, who stayed away from celebrations at the BJP office, and wondering how to repay the loans.

Most of the people who have lost out in this exercise are from KR Pet constituency in Mandya district and KR Puram and Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru.