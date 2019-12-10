Home States Karnataka

BJP writes history in Sugar Bowl -- Mandya

A split in  minorities between Congress  and JD(S) and the division of Vokkaligas among all the three  major parties made the BJP bring in leaders of all communities with focussed agenda.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:59 PM

Narayana Gowda celebrates his victory with the CM’s son BY Vijendra, in KR Pete

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MANDYA: With its first-ever win in KR Pet constituency, the BJP has created history in  Mandya district, known as a fortress of the JD(S). With this, Mandya district rewarded its son and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The victory of BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda in K R Pet has raised the hopes of the development of the district, knowan Sugar Bowl.

If the election was special for Narayana Gowda - he scored hattrick now- it was also important for the BJP to destroy the JD(S) bastion that had own all the seven seats in the district in 2018 assembly elections. With the party’s poor organisational base, lack of elected representatives in local bodies, KR Pet was a challenge for Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra. Deputy Chief Minister CS Ashwathnarayan had also been shouldered the responsibility of winning the seat for the BJP.

Knowing well that the Deve Gowda family would put all its resources and time in KR Pet to retain its stronghold and defeat Narayana Gowda who had joined the Yediyurappa camp, the BJP did not give up its hopes and reached out to all sections.

As former prime minister H D Deve Gowda tightened his grip on Vokkaliga votes, the BJP worked on social engineering knitting non-Vokkaliga voters who make up more than 1.10 lakh and also managed to win over prominent local Vokkaliga leaders.

It focussed on winning over women and microscopic communities to tilt the balance in its favour as all expected a triangle contest giving an edge to the JD(S).

The BJP did not get into any confrontations even though the JD(S) workers stopped its leaders from  campaigning in a few pockets. Narayana Gowda managed to gain sympathy out  of it and played up development funds sanctioned by Yediyurappa.

The BJP capitalised on people’s mood against Deve Gowda’s family politics and the dominance of former minister H D Revanna.

BJP’s  young leader B Y Vijayendra did not want to steal the limelight and maintained a low profile through the campaign. The ruling party also raised the hopes of  reviving sugar factories in the district and implementing lift irrigation project that helped it make inroads into rural pockets.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah who fielded district Congress president K B Chandrashekar  campaigned hectically to reach out Kurubas, Dalits and Minorities. But the BJP’s Dalit leaders cut into Congress traditional vote bank. The  defeat of Congress has also demoralised its rank and file who put up a united show with hopes of reviving the party.

