Blank slate after bypolls: Much soul-searching in store for JDS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The biggest loser in this bypoll, it appears, is the JDS, led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The party, which contested in 12 seats, didn’t manage to bag even one. In 2008, when the bypolls were held for eight seats, the BJP won five, JDS secured three, while the Congress

drew a blank.

Unlike what happened 11 years ago, this time, the party could not even win in its stronghold -- K R Pet, Hunsur and Mahalakshmi Layout - despite extensive planning and efforts by the former PM, his sons and other family members.

Experts say the problem with the JDS is that it’s losing its character, and being alienated for its family-centric politics. One expert said, “How else would you account for the JDS’ star campaigners being mostly family members, doing everything from campaigning, media briefing, funds collection and more. One family cannot run a party.”

Experts also point out that members of the Congress and JDS have still not stopped complaining about how the coalition government would have completed its full term if former CM H D Kumaraswamy had not meted out a ‘step-motherly’ treatment to certain legislators. Many unhappy legislators had one complaint - that they weren’t given the posts they wanted. They felt that Kumaraswamy was being indifferent and even vindictive towards them.

Now, experts are of the opinion that it is a time for learning for the JDS, and that the party has much “soul-searching” to do in order to develop the “emotional maturity” to work with their rival Siddaramaiah.