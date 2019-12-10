Home States Karnataka

Blank slate after bypolls: Much soul-searching in store for JDS

The biggest loser in this bypoll, it appears, is the JDS, led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The biggest loser in this bypoll, it appears, is the JDS, led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The party, which contested in 12 seats, didn’t manage to bag even one. In 2008, when the bypolls were held for eight seats, the BJP won five, JDS secured three, while the Congress
drew a blank.

Unlike what happened 11 years ago, this time, the party could not even win in its stronghold -- K R Pet, Hunsur and Mahalakshmi Layout - despite extensive planning and efforts by the former PM, his sons and other family members. 

Experts say the problem with the JDS is that it’s losing its character, and being alienated for its family-centric politics. One expert said, “How else would you account for the JDS’ star campaigners being mostly family members, doing everything from campaigning, media briefing, funds collection and more. One family cannot run a party.”

Experts also point out that members of the Congress and JDS have still not stopped complaining about how the coalition government would have completed its full term if former CM H D Kumaraswamy had not meted out a ‘step-motherly’ treatment to certain legislators. Many unhappy legislators had one complaint - that they weren’t given the posts they wanted. They felt that Kumaraswamy was being indifferent and even vindictive towards them.              

Now, experts are of the opinion that it is a time for learning for the JDS, and that the party has much “soul-searching” to do in order to develop the “emotional maturity” to work with their rival Siddaramaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Karnataka bypolls BJP
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp