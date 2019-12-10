BSY lords over Lingayat belt, sweeps 5 key seats

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A clean sweep by the BJP in the five seats in North Karnataka — Gokak, Athani, Kagwad, Ranebennur and Hirekerur —showed that a majority of voters in this Lingayat heartland rallied behind Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, despite the Congress and JDS fielding popular Lingayat candidates.

The gamble by the Congress and JDS to field Lingayat candidates did not pay off as voters eventually supported mass leader Yediyurappa in the crucial bypolls, on which the fate of his government largely depended.

Much against expectations of a close clash in Gokak, Athani and Kagwad, the grand old party bit the dust in these seats. For the BJP, Mahesh Kumathalli won Athani by 39,989 votes, Shrimant Patil won by 18,532 in Kagwad, Ramesh Jarkiholi by 29,006 in Gokak, Shivaram Hebbar by 31,408 in Yellapur, BC Patil by 29,067 in Hirekerur and Arunkumar by 23,222 from Ranebennur.

If the manner in which voters rallied behind BJP candidates in the flood-hit areas of Athani, Kagwad and Gokak is any indicator, money and state power also played a major role. According to sources, voters were allegedly given Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on a massive scale a week before polls.

In several areas of Kagwad and Athani, people were so upset with Shrimant Patil and Kumathalli that they had even banned the duo’s entry for neglecting flood relief works.

Yediyurappa had campaigned extensively in the Lingayat belt, particularly in these five constituencies, making an appeal to the Lingayat/Veerashaiva voters to support him. His decision to name Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi in-charge of Gokak bypoll and DCM Laxman Savadi of Athani and Kagwad paid off, as the two senior leaders worked out campaign strategies effectively.

The Congress party’s election strategy to tackle BJP failed miserably as it was caught in a faction feud. It decided to field Raju Kage, who had defected to Congress from BJP from Kagwad, ignoring senior party leader Prakash Hukkeri. In Kagwad, Congress fielded the lesser-known Gajanan Mangasuli, by neglecting seniors like Shahjahan Dongargaon and Butale.

The Congress was under pressure to field Ashok Pujari against Ramesh Jarkiholi in Gokak, but it ultimately decided to field Lakhan Jarkiholi, on the suggestion of party senior Satish Jarkiholi. The JDS’ plan to sweep the majority Lingayat vote (80,000) in Gokak by fielding popular Lingayat leader Ashok Pujari did not work either.

The party could not stop BC Patil in Hirekerur and Arunkumar in Ranebennur, both from the BJP, from winning comfortably.