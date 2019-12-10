Home States Karnataka

BSY lords over Lingayat belt, sweeps 5 key seats

Much against expectations of a close clash in Gokak, Athani and Kagwad, the grand old party bit the dust in these seats.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivas, son of Shrimant Patil, celebrates father’s victory | Ashishkrishna HP

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A clean sweep by the BJP in the five seats in North Karnataka — Gokak, Athani, Kagwad, Ranebennur and Hirekerur —showed that a majority of voters in this Lingayat heartland rallied behind Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, despite the Congress and JDS fielding popular Lingayat candidates.
The gamble by the Congress and JDS to field Lingayat candidates did not pay off as voters eventually supported mass leader Yediyurappa in the crucial bypolls, on which the fate of his government largely depended.

Much against expectations of a close clash in Gokak, Athani and Kagwad, the grand old party bit the dust in these seats. For the BJP, Mahesh Kumathalli won Athani by 39,989 votes, Shrimant Patil won by 18,532 in Kagwad, Ramesh Jarkiholi by 29,006 in Gokak, Shivaram Hebbar by 31,408 in Yellapur, BC Patil by 29,067 in Hirekerur and Arunkumar by 23,222 from Ranebennur.

If the manner in which voters rallied behind BJP candidates in the flood-hit areas of Athani, Kagwad and Gokak is any indicator, money and state power also played a major role. According to sources, voters were allegedly given Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on a massive scale a week before polls.

In several areas of Kagwad and Athani, people were so upset with Shrimant Patil and Kumathalli that they had even banned the duo’s entry for neglecting flood relief works.

Yediyurappa had campaigned extensively in the Lingayat belt, particularly in these five constituencies, making an appeal to the Lingayat/Veerashaiva voters to support him. His decision to name Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi in-charge of Gokak bypoll and DCM Laxman Savadi of Athani and Kagwad paid off, as the two senior leaders worked out campaign strategies effectively.

The Congress party’s election strategy to tackle BJP failed miserably as it was caught in a faction feud. It decided to field Raju Kage, who had defected to Congress from BJP from Kagwad, ignoring senior party leader Prakash Hukkeri. In Kagwad, Congress fielded the lesser-known Gajanan Mangasuli, by neglecting seniors like Shahjahan Dongargaon and Butale.

The Congress was under pressure to field Ashok Pujari against Ramesh Jarkiholi in Gokak, but it ultimately decided to field Lakhan Jarkiholi, on the suggestion of party senior Satish Jarkiholi. The JDS’ plan to sweep the majority Lingayat vote (80,000) in Gokak by fielding popular Lingayat leader Ashok Pujari did not work either.

The party could not stop BC Patil in Hirekerur and Arunkumar in Ranebennur, both from the BJP, from winning comfortably.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka bypolls BS Yediyurappa Lingayat
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp