‘Children’s literature still doesn’t occupy vital place in classrooms’

The festival will focus on inviting teachers and students from government schools, so that they understand the importance of literature in their daily lives.

Published: 10th December 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Azim Premji Foundation is hosting a three-day children’s Literature Festival ‘KathaVana’,  focused on engaging teachers and children with a variety a high-quality literary at government schools in Karnataka.

The festival will be launched on Tuesday and will be held at Hosahalli Government School in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, Yediyur Government Primary School in Jayanagar and Hebbagodi Government school in Electronic City.

“Recent decades have seen increasing interest in children’s literature in India. But children’s literature still does not find a vital place in our classrooms and libraries. Also, much more can be done with how literature is used in classrooms,” a release from the Foundation stated.

The festival will focus on inviting teachers and students from government schools, so that they understand the importance of literature in their daily lives.It will also have several workshops for teachers for professional development.

Professor Shailaja Menon, School of Education, Azim Premji University said, “In 2012, there were no children’s litera ture festivals in Bengaluru.

The few that were held nation-wide, were targeted mainly at middle-class children from an English speaking background. We saw this as an important gap that we needed to address, because literature is not just for the elite; it is for all human beings, especially in educational contexts. Hence, we designed the KathaVana melas especially for government school children and teachers, conducted largely in the regional language.”

