Home States Karnataka

Demolisher-in-chief: Ramesh Jarkiholi has the last laugh as BJP clean sweeps Karnataka bypolls

According to sources, the BJP is keen to grant Ramesh key positions and portfolios in the Yediyurappa government besides naming his as a deputy chief minister.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Kumathalli and Ramesh Jarkiholi outside the counting venue in Belagavi on Monday | Ashishkrishna H P

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: From engineering the fall of the Congress-JDS coalition government that paved the way for the BS Yediyurappa regime, Ramesh Jarkiholi has proved his credentials as a leader with a difference.

Many of his associates consider the shrewd and far-sighted ‘Gokak Sahukar’, as the former minister is locally known, the automatic choice to become the second-in-command in the state government. This is because of his unrelenting efforts as a Congress rebel since September 2018 to guide BJP to power crossing all the legal and political hurdles, along with his team of sulking legislators.

Ever since their foray into electoral politics in early 2000, the Jarkiholi brothers of Gokak, mainly Ramesh, have emerged stronger politically in the state to such an extent today that they are powerful enough to bring a state government down or install one. “It was a strategy by Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi that brought the BJP-JDS government down to prevent Yediyurappa from becoming Chief Minister then.

And now, it is Ramesh Jarkiholi who brought the H D Kumaraswamy government down and then went on to guide BJP to form a government,’’ said Munna Bagwan, a close family friend of the Jarkiholis, while adding that 10 years down the line, Jarkiholis may become so strong politically that they would “virtually control state politics”.

Despite his disqualification from the state assembly and his disappearance from his constituency for almost a year since September 2018, Ramesh proved that he is the most-popular leader Gokak by winning the seat by a huge margin of 29,006 votes in the bypolls on Monday.

According to sources, the BJP is keen to grant Ramesh key positions and portfolios in the Yediyurappa government besides naming his as a deputy chief minister.

Won ‘Dharma Yuddha’: Ramesh
Victorious BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi said he won a dharma Yuddha. Reacting to Laxmi Hebbalkar’s statement on Mahesh Kumthalli, he advised her to “act like a woman, not as a man”. “Political power is not permanent in my life. The MLA post is for only five years, not for a hundred. She better realise this,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Ramesh Jarkiholi Karnataka bypolls Karnataka bypoll results BJP
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp