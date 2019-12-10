I will brief PM Modi and Amit Shah on polls: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I will leave for New Delhi in a couple of days and brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on the elections. The assurances that were given to MLAs who resigned and contested from our party and registered a victory will be followed through. We had promised to make them ministers and there is no question of going back on that promise,” said a jubilant Yediyurappa making no secret of why he has kept his cabinet at less than half strength.

The 12-seat victory pushes up the BJP’s tally in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to 117 --- a comfortable majority in a House of 222 members at current strength. Two more seats lie vacant, awaiting bypolls.