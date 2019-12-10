Indian striped hyena spotted in Ballari

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

SIRAGUPPA (BALLARI): In a surprising development, Indian striped hyenas, which were unreported in Ballari, have been caught on camera traps installed by the Forest Department in Siraguppa area. But, the department is under pressure to clear the region for a quarry.

“We were very sure about the existence of hyenas in the region, as they were reported in Koppal and surrounding places, but we were left disappointed when the people said they have not seen them around. But we continued our search,” said Ramesh Kumar, DCF of Ballari.

He added, “The search operation went on for months. After three months we spotted hyenas.”

The finding has thrilled wildlife enthusiasts across the state and has explained the significance of Takkallakote, considered a barren terrain.

About Tekkallakote

Takkallakote is on the banks of Tungabhadra river. Situated about 40 km away from Ballari, the region attained significance recently when a few experts found Neolithic paintings here.