Home States Karnataka

Moments after winning bypolls, CM promises to tackle Bengaluru's garbage problem

Just minutes after winning 12 seats in the bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that tackling the garbage problem in the city was his top priority.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just minutes after winning 12 seats in the bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that tackling the garbage problem in the city was his top priority.BJP won three seats in Bengaluru in the bypolls — Yeshwanthpur, K R Puram and Mahalakshmi Layout. BJP lost its seat in Shivajinagar to Congress leader Rizwan Arshad.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said told TNIE that during the last meeting, they decided on what needs to be done. Following this, in a couple of days, tenders are going to be called to install GPS in all vehicles carrying garbage and they will be tracked on real-time basis round the clock. GPS is being fitted on auto tippers and compactors will be tracked till they reach the landfills. It will also track the time they leave the place. He said that the movement of vehicles will be tracked through the command centre.
Commissioner said the BBMP was also working on increasing the input till 1,500 metric tonnes at the bio-methanisation plants. The government has also directed to ensure that all bio-methanisation plants are operational and reduce the stress on landfill sites by having more waste to energy plants.

Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, said, “Government has also granted over Rs 900 crore for a duration of three years for handling solid waste management and the preparation of the tender document is also underway.”

