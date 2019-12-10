NOTA scores big this polls

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) option emerged as one of the strongest contenders in this byelection, as indicated in the results announced on Monday. Of the 15 assembly constituencies that went to polls, NOTA stood in the third position in four assembly constituencies.

The higher vote-share to NOTA in many constituencies reflected the people’s disenchantment with candidates. NOTA was either in third or fourth spot, replacing candidates in eight constituencies.

A total of 24,073 voters chose the NOTA option from the 15 constituencies, and interestingly, NOTA secured more votes than the JDS candidates in three assembly constituencies.

In Yellapur assembly constituency, a total of 1,444 people chose the NOTA option, which was more than what JDS candidate A Chaitra secured (1,235) votes.

In KR Puram, JDS’ Krishnamurthy won 2,048 votes, while 5,181 people opted for NOTA. In Hirekerur constituency, NOTA stood in the third spot after BJP and Congress, as 789 people chose NOTA, less than what Independent candidates and candidates from other parties secured. Sources in political circles say that the high-vote share for the NOTA option depicts the voters’ dissent and anger towards rebel MLAs who defected to the BJP.