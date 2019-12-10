They took a big chance hoping to make big bucks

By Express News Service

Some affected bettors informed TNIE that although BJP had never won in KR Pet, the BJP campers knew the ground realities and were sure about bookies offering good returns on betting on the BJP candidate.

Many, like Basave Gowda from Mandya district, sold lands hoping to make big bucks through bets.

“I was confident that BJP would record an upset win in KR Pet, so I decided to take a big chance,” he said, while sulking a little distance away from where celebrations were on in full steam at the BJP head office in Malleswaram.A bookie, on condition of anonymity, said that all this happens during elections.