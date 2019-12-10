Home States Karnataka

Three cheers for BJP in Bengaluru, one for Congress

The BJP regained its hold on the state capital after more than a decade, with emphatic wins in three out of the four constituencies which went to bypolls.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Thirty-nine-year-old Rizwan Arshad who won from Shivajinagar assembly constituency is the only face-saver for the Congress in Bengaluru city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP regained its hold on the state capital after more than a decade, with emphatic wins in three out of the four constituencies which went to bypolls.BJP romped home in KR Puram, Yeshwanthpura and Mahalakshmi Layout, the relatively new constituencies formed in 2008. Congress managed to win Shivajinagar seat.

Now the BJP tally from the city has gone up to 14 in the state assembly. Just a year back, Congress had 14 MLAs, JDS two and the BJP 11. The city has 27 assembly constituencies excluding RR Nagar where byelection was not held. Following the resignation of rebel MLAs and their subsequent disqualifications, BJP had won the recent mayoral elections in BBMP taking the civic body into its hold.

According to data provided by state Chief Electoral Office, the BJP vote share in the three assembly constituencies it won on Monday has gone up from 2.09 lakh in 2018 to 3.7 lakh. With Byrathi Basavaraju, ST Somashekar and Gopaliah being its candidate this time, the party managed a neat 1.61 lakh more voters than its nominees had polled more than a year ago.

Rizwan only face-saver for Cong in city
Bengaluru: Thirty-nine-year-old Rizwan Arshad who won from Shivajinagar assembly constituency is the only face-saver for the Congress in Bengaluru city.  The BJP did not induct Roshan Baig, who has been MLA three times from the constituency, into its fold and instead it fielded former councillor Saravana who came second best against Rizwan.  A senior Congress leader said the absence of Baig proved to be advantageous for Rizwan who is a complete ‘’outsider’’ to Shivajinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress bengaluru BJP Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp