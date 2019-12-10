Tuskers help crack operation ‘Gandugali’

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Elephants from Mathigodu elephant training camp in Nagarahole forest came to the rescue of forest officials of Chitradurga, by capturing the Pachyderm that was wandering in the dryland belt.The operation that began at around 8 am in the morning, concluded at around 3.30 pm with the capture of the wild tusker.

Elephants Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy and Krishna (from Mathighatta forest camp of Nagarahole forest), Balanna and Sagar (from Sakkarebailu camp) were successful in zeroing the wild tusker near God Kanive Anti Poaching camp, at Nandipura village near Ingaladal village of the district. After three days, forest officials finally caught the elephant at Gode Kanive, where it was resting.

With abundant water available in the region and with a good amount of food, in the form of maize, the elephant was camping at the forest.As the wild beast sensed that he was being hunted down, it started to move swiftly towards the woods, and climbed the hills. Tranquilizer experts found it difficult to get the elephant. However, they successfully shot the tranquilizer and caught the elephant.

Forest officials who mistook the elephant to be middle-aged were proven wrong, when wildlife experts identified it’s age to be around 20-25 years.The elephant was renamed ‘Gandugali’, in memory of the Nayaka Dynasty kings and was handed over to the Sakrebailu elephant training camp, near Shivamogga. The young elephant will be assessed before training lessons are imparted by expert Mahuts.CCF Ballari Linganna, ACF Raghavendra and 90 other forest officials and three wild life doctors took part in operation Gandugali.

Abhimanyu for howdah

Abhimanyu will be carrying howdah during the Dasara celebrations next year, at Mysuru. The elephant is known to capture wild animals, including elephants.At Chitradurga too he showed his prowess when Gandugali started running across the Jogimatti forest and finally got him in the trap laid by his fellow tuskers Gopalaswamy, Krishna, Balanna and Sagar. Even though Abhimanyu and team arrived at 3 am, it sprung in to action immediately.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandrashekhar Nayak said, “The wild tusker was caught after nearly seven hours of operation by Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy, Krishna, Balanna and Sagar’.