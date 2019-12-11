Home States Karnataka

612 farmers committed suicide this year in Karnataka

 As many as 612 farmers have committed suicide in the state this year (January to November end), said director of Agriculture Department B Y Srinivas.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As many as 612 farmers have committed suicide in the state this year (January to November end), said director of Agriculture Department B Y Srinivas. Sharing the data with the New Indian Express, Srinivas said that, of the total 612 farmers suicide incidents reported in the state, compensation have been rejected in 110 cases, due to technical reasons while 379 cases have been accepted for providing compensation and compensation has already been paid in 359 cases. 124 cases are pending for approval while 21 cases are pending for FSL Report, he revealed. 

Srinivas said that necessary steps were taken to provide the compensation to the next to the kin of the deceased family, soon after completion of formalities.The maximum farmers suicide incidents was reported from Belagavi district with 59 farmers deaths due to suicide, of which compensation was given in 37 cases, while 18 cases were rejected. 

Mysuru and Dharwad districts reported 51 farmers suicide cases each, of which 3 cases were rejected in Mysuru and 19 cases in Dharwad. 48 cases were reported from Haveri (1 case rejected), while 39 cases from Mandya, (3 cases rejected), 33 cases each from Vijayapura and Chitradurga districts (1 case from Vijayapura and  7 cases in Chitradurga rejected) , 28 cases from Ballari districts (3 cases rejected), 26 cases each from Davanagere and Chikkamagaluru districts (11 cases in Davanagere and 2 in Chikkamagaluru districts rejected), 25 cases  each from Shivamogga  and Yadgir districts (2 cases in Shivamogga and 9 cases in Yadgir were rejected), and other cases in other districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Farmer suicide
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp