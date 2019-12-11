612 farmers committed suicide this year in Karnataka

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As many as 612 farmers have committed suicide in the state this year (January to November end), said director of Agriculture Department B Y Srinivas. Sharing the data with the New Indian Express, Srinivas said that, of the total 612 farmers suicide incidents reported in the state, compensation have been rejected in 110 cases, due to technical reasons while 379 cases have been accepted for providing compensation and compensation has already been paid in 359 cases. 124 cases are pending for approval while 21 cases are pending for FSL Report, he revealed.

Srinivas said that necessary steps were taken to provide the compensation to the next to the kin of the deceased family, soon after completion of formalities.The maximum farmers suicide incidents was reported from Belagavi district with 59 farmers deaths due to suicide, of which compensation was given in 37 cases, while 18 cases were rejected.

Mysuru and Dharwad districts reported 51 farmers suicide cases each, of which 3 cases were rejected in Mysuru and 19 cases in Dharwad. 48 cases were reported from Haveri (1 case rejected), while 39 cases from Mandya, (3 cases rejected), 33 cases each from Vijayapura and Chitradurga districts (1 case from Vijayapura and 7 cases in Chitradurga rejected) , 28 cases from Ballari districts (3 cases rejected), 26 cases each from Davanagere and Chikkamagaluru districts (11 cases in Davanagere and 2 in Chikkamagaluru districts rejected), 25 cases each from Shivamogga and Yadgir districts (2 cases in Shivamogga and 9 cases in Yadgir were rejected), and other cases in other districts.