BS Yediyurappa’s challenge: All eyes on Bengaluru berth

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After BS Yediyurappa’s victory in the bypolls, a new challenge is on the Chief Minister’s plate — allotting portfolios. At least six MLAs from the state capital are eying the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

In the 2018 election, BJP had 11 MLAs from Bengaluru, but after Monday’s results, this number shot up to 14. After Yediyurappa took oath, he inducted 17 ministers to his cabinet, of which four are from Bengaluru, including Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, R Ashok, Suresh Kumar and V Somanna.

Newly-elected MLAs from BJP — Byrathi Basavaraju from KR Puram, Gopaliah from Mahalakshmi Layout and ST Somashekar from Yeshwanthpur, who won with big margins in bypolls — are now lobbying for this post. Speaking to TNIE, Basavaraj said he is urging the CM to give him Bengaluru Development or Energy portfolio.

“I know the pulse of Bengaluru. But, it is up to party leaders to decide,’’ he said. Basavaraju started with panchayath (KR Puram was under BBMP limits), then elected as BBMP Councillor, and has since been an MLA. Gopaliah is also keen on this post.

“After I became MLA from Mahalakshmi Layout, I have improved my constituency. Given a chance, I will do good for my city,’’ he said. Meanwhile, Somashekar from Yeswanthpur, is also showing interest in this plum post.

BJP sources said Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali is likely to be inducted in the cabinet. “If he is inducted, the number of ministers from Bengaluru will be eight, of which at least six are in the race, including DyCM Ashwath Narayan, R Ashok, Limbavali and three MLAs. At present, the post is with the CM himself. Sources added that it is a challenge for Yediyurappa to sort out this issue.

In 2008, Yediyurappa again held the Bengaluru Development post, and had given the district-in-charge minister post to R Ashok and Katta Subramanya Naidu. This time too, he might do something similar to prevent rebellion.

“The situation is sensitive this time, as the old MLAs might not accept giving this post to newcomers,’’ a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.