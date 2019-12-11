Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa’s challenge: All eyes on Bengaluru berth

After  B S Yediyurappa’s victory in the bypolls, a new challenge is on the Chief Minister’s plate — allotting portfolios.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After  BS Yediyurappa’s victory in the bypolls, a new challenge is on the Chief Minister’s plate — allotting portfolios. At least six MLAs from the state capital are eying the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

In the 2018 election, BJP had 11 MLAs from Bengaluru, but after Monday’s results, this number shot up to 14. After Yediyurappa took oath, he inducted 17 ministers to his cabinet, of which four are from Bengaluru, including Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, R Ashok, Suresh Kumar and V Somanna.

Newly-elected MLAs from BJP — Byrathi Basavaraju from KR Puram, Gopaliah from Mahalakshmi Layout and ST Somashekar from Yeshwanthpur, who won with big margins in bypolls — are now lobbying for this post. Speaking to TNIE, Basavaraj said he is urging the CM to give him Bengaluru Development or Energy portfolio.

“I know the pulse of Bengaluru. But, it is up to party leaders to decide,’’ he said. Basavaraju started with panchayath (KR Puram was under BBMP limits), then elected as BBMP Councillor, and has since been an MLA. Gopaliah is also keen on this post.

“After I became MLA from Mahalakshmi Layout, I have improved my constituency. Given a chance, I will do good for my city,’’ he said. Meanwhile, Somashekar from Yeswanthpur, is also showing interest in this plum post.

BJP sources said Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali is likely to be inducted in the cabinet. “If he is inducted, the number of ministers from Bengaluru will be eight, of which at least six are in the race, including DyCM Ashwath Narayan, R Ashok, Limbavali and three MLAs. At present, the post is with the CM himself. Sources added that it is a challenge for Yediyurappa to sort out this issue.

In 2008, Yediyurappa again held the Bengaluru Development post, and had given the district-in-charge minister post to R Ashok and Katta Subramanya Naidu. This time too, he might do something similar to prevent rebellion.

“The situation is sensitive this time, as the old MLAs might not accept giving this post to newcomers,’’ a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp