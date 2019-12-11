Tiger, 2 elephants found dead in Bandipur reserve

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday afternoon. Foresters found its carcass in the N Begur wildlife range of the reserve. According to forest department officials, the dead tiger had fractured its front paw. This could have possibly happened during a territorial fight with another tiger. The tiger is said to be around 7-8 years old, and may have died a week ago. The postmortem was conducted on Tuesday evening.

Two elephants found dead in two days

The state recorded the death of two elephants in the last two days in Chamarajanagr and Mandya districts. While a tusker was found dead in GS Betta range of Bandipur Reserve on Monday, another tusker was found dead in Mandya due to electrocution.