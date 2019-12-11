With thrones empty, Congress hunts for new leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the resignations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and outgoing KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, post the Congress’ defeat in the bypolls, the big question on everyone’s mind is who will be at the helm of affairs in the party. It is being said that former minister D K Shivakumar is up for the Leader of Opposition post, along with H K Patil, who served in this capacity in the 90s. These names are doing the rounds for Congress Legislative Party chief and Leader of Opposition posts.

But when it comes to who will take up the Congress party president role, the names of Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa and M B Patil are doing rounds. Shivakumar, who had served as KPCC working president, is also a contender for the Pradesh Congress president post. About 45 Congress MLAs and MLCs were seen making a beeline outside Siddaramaiah’s residence, persuading him to reconsider his decision to resign.

However, Siddaramaiah, who seems to be firm about his choice, thanked them for their concern. Meanwhile, the Congress high command has started the ‘consultation process’ to fill up the vacant positions. Congress leaders have started exploring options to bring in new leaders who would make a difference to the party, and hopefully, before the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections.

Congress lost three important leaders recently — Byrathi Basavraj, ST Somashekar and Roshan Baig, who could have made a difference in the last BBMP elections. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders H K Patil, Eshwar Khandre and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar were seen holding a meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where they discussed recent political developments.

VOKKALIGAS STILL WITH HDD

Bengaluru: The JDS, which also faced a bitter defeat in the bypolls, are said to still be in shock. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was visited by an important Vokkaliga pontiff Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji on Tuesday morning. The meeting assumes importance because of the drubbing the party received in the polls. Experts say this is the community’s way of showing Gowda that he still has support. The party is expected to conduct a meeting soon, to discuss and introspect political developments