Home States Karnataka

With thrones empty, Congress hunts for new leaders

But when it comes to who will take up the Congress party president role, the names of Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa and M B Patil are doing rounds.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at a press meet in Bengaluru on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the resignations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and outgoing KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, post the Congress’ defeat in the bypolls, the big question on everyone’s mind is who will be at the helm of affairs in the party. It is being said that former minister D K Shivakumar is up for the Leader of Opposition post, along with H K Patil, who served in this capacity in the 90s. These names are doing the rounds for Congress Legislative Party chief and Leader of Opposition posts.

But when it comes to who will take up the Congress party president role, the names of Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa and M B Patil are doing rounds. Shivakumar, who had served as KPCC working president, is also a contender for the Pradesh Congress president post. About 45 Congress MLAs and MLCs were seen making a beeline outside Siddaramaiah’s residence, persuading him to reconsider his decision to resign.

However, Siddaramaiah, who seems to be firm about his choice, thanked them for their concern. Meanwhile, the Congress high command has started the ‘consultation process’ to fill up the vacant positions. Congress leaders have started exploring options to bring in new leaders who would make a difference to the party, and hopefully, before the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections.

Congress lost three important leaders recently — Byrathi Basavraj, ST Somashekar and Roshan Baig, who could have made a difference in the last BBMP elections. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders H K Patil, Eshwar Khandre and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar were seen holding a meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where they discussed recent political developments.

VOKKALIGAS STILL WITH HDD

Bengaluru: The JDS, which also faced a bitter defeat in the bypolls, are said to still be in shock. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was visited by an important Vokkaliga pontiff Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji on Tuesday morning. The meeting assumes importance because of the drubbing the party received in the polls. Experts say this is the community’s way of showing Gowda that he still has support. The party is expected to conduct a meeting soon, to discuss and introspect political developments

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Karnataka KPCC Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp