ACB traps civil supplies officials in Kalaburagi

The duo was held in Kalaburagi by the anti-corruption body on charges of accepting bribe

Published: 12th December 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught  Sridhar, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Kalaburagi and Santosh, a section clerk, red-handed while accepting bribe on Wednesday.

According to an ACB press release, Mainoddin Ennegore, owner of a Tata Eicher vehicle who used to give it on rent for commercial purposes, approached ACB on Wednesday and lodged a complaint.

“On March 29, one Mahesh Managuli took the vehicle on rent from me informing that he will use it to get tur . However, the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department seized the vehicle on charges of transporting food grains meant for PDS and handed it over to Aland Police Station,” read the complaint.

Ennegore added that he approached the Deputy Commissioner’s Office seeking release of his vehicle. The deputy commissioner asked him to give a bank guarantee of Rs 5.05 lakh, he stated in the complaint. As per his instructions, Ennegore gave a guarantee of the requested amount on October 24.

He was asked to take the vehicle from the Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department office. Accordingly, he went to the office and contacted Santosh who demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 to release the vehicle.

The press note added,  “Following instructions of the ACB officials, Ennegore went to Santosh’s residence and gave him Rs 15,000 and in turn Santosh was giving the said amount to Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Sridhar. At that time, ACB sleuths trapped them red-handed. Both were arrested.”

