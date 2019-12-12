Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa all ready to shed some weight

Yediyurappa had inducted 17 ministers in August and kept the remaining slots vacant.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wants to reduce his portfolio load. The newly-elected legislators are likely to be given the additional portfolios that are currently with him and other ministers. Senior ministers have already been sounded about possible changes in their portfolios.

Portfolios like Finance, Water Resources, Energy, Bengaluru Development and Information and Public Relations are with the CM, while most senior ministers too are holding more than one important portfolio. “All discussions related to ministry expansion are being held mostly at the CM’s residence in Bengaluru. Everything depends on his meeting with the central leaders,” said a senior BJP leader.

The CM is aware that he will have some berth pangs before the cabinet expansion, which is the next big thing on his agenda. Ahead of this exercise, all eyes are on Thursday’s cabinet meeting where Yediyurappa is expected to discuss the bypoll results and the changes he is likely to make in his team. This is the first meeting of the cabinet after the party’s resounding victory in the by-elections to 15 Assembly seats.
The CM is likely to visit New Delhi on Saturday to get the central leadership’s nod for the changes he plans to effect. According to a senior minister, the exercise will be an expansion of the ministry, and not a reshuffle.Yediyurappa had inducted 17 ministers in August and kept the remaining slots vacant.

Yediyurappa had inducted 17 ministers in August and kept the remaining slots vacant to accommodate the rebel Congress-JDS leaders who supported the formation of the BJP government in the state. As he was holding too many portfolios, some of them were allotted to 14 ministers in September. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport Ministry, was given additional charge of Agriculture while Suresh Kumar, who holds the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, was given Labour ministry too. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was given Cooperation and Tourism Minister C T Ravi was given Sugar ministry.

“Accommodating new legislators into the ministry and allotting portfolios without disturbing the current ministers will certainly be a challenge,” said a senior minister. Apart from the newly-elected MLAs, disqualified legislator R Shankar, who was convinced to give up his constituency to BJP’s Ashok Pujar, senior BJP leaders Aravind Limbavali and Umesh Katti are also likely to be considered during the cabinet expansion.

The party is also said to be considering a berth in the Legislative Council for Laxman Savadi as one seat will be vacated by Congress’s newly-elected MLA Rizwan Arshad. In June 2020, the term of 12 MLCs will end and BJP can get five of its leaders elected and nominate four more. The CM has reportedly assured M T B Nagaraj and AH Vishwanath, who lost the recent by-election, as well as R Shankar, to wait till June 2020. He is also said to be considering Council berths for some BJP leaders who gave up their demand for the party tickets during the bypolls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp