BSY succession plan? One son in marital home turf, another in maternal land

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s elder son BY Raghavendra is voting in favour of bills like Citizen (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha as a BJP MP from Shivamogga, his other son Vijayendra is hogging the limelight for the saffron party’s victory in the Vokkaliga stronghold of KR Pete in the bypolls.

Although Shivamogga and KR Pete lie 110 km apart, both places are special to Yediyurappa. The Chief Minister was born at Bookanakere in KR Pete while his marital home is in Shikharipura in Shivamogga.

Call it coincidence or clear strategy, while Raghavendra has managed to establish himself in Yediyurappa’s marital home turf of Shivamogga, his younger son Vijayendra is slowly but steadily rooting himself in Mandya -- Yediyurappa’s birthplace.

After his chances at a big electoral launch in 2018 was cut short by the BJP central leadership that decided not to give him a ticket to Varuna, Vijayendra refused to give up. As general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Vijayendra worked with party cadres in the old Mysuru region and the party winning the KR pete seat is being seen as fruits of his labour.

The narrative of Yediyurappa being a ‘son of the soil’ worked wonders in KR Pete and the father-son duo seem to sense a political opportunity. The sentiment of the Chief Minister being one among them seeped into the Vokkaliga heartland despite Yediyurappa’s Lingayat community leader status. After tasting success, the region seems to be ripe for Vijayendra to pick.

“The initial plan might not have been to launch Vijayendra in Mandya, but winning KR Pete has changed things. Yediyurappa might now capitalise on this. Although unintentional, the offshoot of KR Pete win has laid the foundation for dynasty politics in BJP,” said Prof A Narayana, political analyst.

The fact that the bypoll results have strengthened Yediyurappa’s position in the party has made the climate more conducive for his son to take charge.

Vijayendra was perhaps given in-charge of KR Pete as a trusted lieutenant of Yediyurappa who was under compulsion to ensure the survival of his government, but winning KR Pete was no easy feat. With his one son’s political fortunes set in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa is looking for a ‘homecoming’ for his younger son in Mandya-Mysuru region.

Under his leadership, coupled with cadre and machinery supplied by Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Vijayendra led the party to create history. Scattered but the evident presence of Lingayat and Brahmins — the two communities that are firmly behind the BJP — was utilised by Vijayendra while one section of his party cadres approached non-Vokkaligas and another, led by Preetam Gowda, wooed the dominant Vokkaligas bringing together a support base for the BJP.

The formula worked and now Vijayendra seems to be preparing to stake claim not as a dynast but as a party worker who achieved a goal set for him.

If Vijayendra’s political career takes off from Mandya then it is a full circle for Yediyurappa.