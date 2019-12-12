Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar, HK Patil, Dr G Parameshwara race for KPCC top post

The Congress party, which is headhunting for the posts of KPCC president and Opposition leader after both Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned, is drawing up a shortlist.

BENGALURU: The Congress party, which is headhunting for the posts of KPCC president and Opposition leader after both Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned, is drawing up a shortlist. Among the names doing the rounds, besides those of DK Shivakumar (Vokkaliga), HK Patil (Lingayat) and Dr G Parameshwara (SC), are KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, former Union minister KH Muniyappa and former Home Minister MB Patil.  

When the Congress faced a predicament at a protest outside the KPCC office against the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, where they suddenly appeared leaderless, it was finally led by Khandre, Asked about his name doing the rounds, he defensively said that it is for the party leadership to decide. Meanwhile, the names of former Union minister Muniyappa was doing the rounds for party president’s post.  

The name of MB Patil came up, considering he is a senior Lingayat leader and said to be a Siddaramaiah loyalist. Patil, who was blamed for the Siddaramaiah government’s ‘separate Lingayat’ identity, is suddenly emerging as a frontrunner. He has held the position of water resources minister and home minister in the past.     

For the Congress, which is going through one of its worst crises in recent times, considering he party couldn’t hold on to power and lost the 2018 elections and parliamentary elections, it has been a spate of adverse news. It could not keep the coalition government going, and now, with the defeat in the bypolls, things could not have gone worse because a lot of party work needs the consideration of the CLP leader or KPCC president, lying unattended for the third day today.

Siddu undergoes angioplasty
Former CM Siddaramaiah was admitted to a private hospital in Malleswaram, where he underwent angioplasty for a block in his heart. When he was admitted to hospital, the staff there had problems dealing with the crowds of supporters and fans who started thronging the hospital. Sources said he is fine and will be in hospital on Wednesday, and could be discharged on Thursday.

