Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah undergoes angioplasty

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday was admitted to a private hospital to undergo an angioplasty procedure.The Congress leader, who resigned from his post as Leader of the Congress legislative party barely a couple of days ago, is currently under observation in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru is expected to be discharged on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah’s son, who is a doctor himself, told the media that the procedure was necessary after doctors found blockages in blood flow to his heart.Despite speculation that the senior Congress leader’s health had taken a severe beating, Siddaramaiah’s office denied such reports and insisted that he was taken to the hospital for a regular check up. “Doctors noticed blockages in his arteries and insisted that he undergo an angiogram. He has had heart issues in the past. He underwent an angioplasty procedure as suggested by doctors. His condition is stable. He will be discharged on Thursday,” said Dr Yathindra.