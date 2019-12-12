GT Devegowda blames Kumaraswamy for debacle in Karnataka bypolls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: JDS MLA and former minister GT Devegowda squarley blamed former CM HD Kumaraswamy for the complete washout of the party in the state bypolls.

Commenting on the zero show by the party in the crucial by-elections, Devegowda said it was Kumaraswamy who announced that the BJP government will be stable and Yediyurappa will remain Chief Minister while denouncing Congress as a nuisance. As a result, people cast their votes according to his directions, he told reporters at the centenary celebrations of Banumaiah Institutions.

Earlier in the day, Devegowda, without mincing words, said being a two-time Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy should “watch his words, in his comments and tweets.” “He has many followers, and the time has come for him to think before he speaks. His followers are hurt by his recent comments,” said Devegowda.

When asked about the attempts to hold him responsible for the defeat of turncoat BJP candidate A H Vishwanath in Hunsur, Devegowda put the blame on BJP leader C P Yogeshwar for the defeat. He said Yogeshwar triggered the wrath of Vokkaligas in the region by commenting against Devegowda and Kumaraswamy. “Everyone must understand that the politics of Mysuru is different from that of the state. It was the entry of Yogeshwar that changed the scene,” he said.

When asked about his son Harish Gowda’s hand in the win of the Congress candidate in Hunsur, Devegowda chose to play it safe and said that Harish was not affiliated to any party and it was his individual decision to support any party.However, he strongly refuted rumours of his shifting base to the Congress.