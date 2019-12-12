Home States Karnataka

National body keen to study condition of ‘Arthashastra’

Pratap Nanda Jha, Director of NMM, told TNIE that they are waiting for further communication from ORI for the assessment of the manuscript.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Students looking at manuscripts at Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru

Students looking at manuscripts at Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru. (Photo | Express)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the preservation of the oldest surviving copy of Kautilya’s Arthashastra in Mysuru gathering much attention,  the National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM) has expressed its keenness to assess the manuscript’s condition.

The Arthashastra, an ancient account of statecraft and military strategy, written by Kautilya (Chanakya) dates back to 3rd Century BC.  The oldest surviving palm leaf copy of the trove of ancient wisdom is with the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in Mysuru that functions under the University of Mysore.

The institute is world-renowned with a collection of more than 70,000 manuscripts and 40,000 rare books apart from the Arthashastra, Natyashastra as well as Sharadatilaka.

However, recently, questions arose over the condition of Arthashastra and its preservation at the ORI mostly through social media platforms. Taking note of this, the National Mission for Manuscripts, headquartered in New Delhi, had written to the ORI seeking the status of the documents and efforts for its preservation. And as a proactive measure, the NMM has expressed their interest in an expert assessment of the condition of  Arthashastra.

Pratap Nanda Jha, Director of NMM, told TNIE that they are waiting for further communication from ORI for the assessment of the manuscript.

“Since ORI does not come under the Department of Tourism and Culture, we are waiting for a communication from the institute to take the assessment process further .... if they give a go-ahead, our personnel can evaluate the condition of the manuscript ... if they prefer to do the same by their own professional, we can give the necessary training,” he said.

He added that ORI has communicated that the manuscript is being taken good care, but considering the importance of it, they have expressed keenness to examine it.

He added that based on the condition of the document, they can go ahead with either preventive conservation, which aims to prevent any damage in the future, or curative conservation, which is done in case damages are observed and repair is needed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arthashastra National Mission for Manuscripts Chanakya
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp