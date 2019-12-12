Positive campaign does trick for Congress' Rizwan Arshad

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the Congress kept up a shrill negative campaign across the state, with leaders ranting and raving to voters to “punish the paksha drohis/ namak harams’’, the campaign team in Shivajinagar played it differently. A calm, persuasive group went house to house, talking about local issues, and policies that hurt.

The team asked housewives why they were paying so much for onions, evoking instant support from half the constituents, who were seething with rage over skyrocketing onion prices slicing into their kitchen budgets.

The onion couldn’t be used among the Marwari Jain voters, who shun the spicy vegetable, so when addressing Jain businessmen, they asked them why their businesses were uniformly down, and spoke about policies like demonetisation, GST and other central policies which had slowed down growth and hurt their wallets. It touched a chord, for many in the business community were angry about shrinking profits, and complained that during Dhanteras, they had little money to splurge. Throughout the campaign, the team did not badmouth PM Narendra Modi or anyone in the rival parties, but only cautioned them to “think and vote”.

Which paid handsome dividends to Rizwan Arshad, whose win was the only cheering factor for the Congress in Bengaluru. Rizwan, who faced the ignominy of having twice lost the parliamentary election from Bangalore Central, badly needed this win.

The Congress team — campaign manager Partha Prathim Das, Ajay Singh, Vijay Singh, MLC Srinivas Mane, Ravi Basavraj, who is son of an MLC, and in-charge Shantinagar MLA NA Haris — drew up a strategy keeping in mind the demographics of Shivajinagar, which has Muslim dominant areas and also mixed population localities.

The managers were sensitive to local caste equations and politely told Rizwan Arshad, a Muslim, not to go to orthodox Hindu homes where he may not be welcome and could lose votes. Instead, Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh and MLC Vijay Singh spoke to the residents here.

In many households, where unemployment or underemployment was noticeable, the team had a separate pamphlet on unemployment, and spoke about policies affecting the job market. This enthused the youth about voting for a candidate who would ensure jobs and the right policies.

While other Congress candidates were demanding that star campaigners like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar stage rallies, this team did not put up such a demand.

Their other worry was the serious divide in the minority vote between Tanveer Ahmed of the JDS and Abdul Hannan of SDPI. Though written off, the Congress team did not panic; instead, they counted the potential voters -- 72,000 Muslim votes, about 12,000 Christian votes, and others. They also made the voter aware of the risk of a vote divide.

While the IMA scam involving former MLA Roshan Baig did play a role, the team also learnt that Rizwan had lost last time mostly due to the Balakot factor. Ajay Singh’s office in Jayamahal, which runs Accident Relief Centre, has about 170 employees, of whom 120 are Shivajinagar voters. They too helped swing it for Rizwan Arshad.